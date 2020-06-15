 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
S. Korean president calls on Pyongyang to return to talks

15 Jun, 2020 08:49
US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in leave after a meeting at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

South Korea’s president called on Pyongyang on Monday to stop raising tensions and return to talks. President Moon Jae-in said the rivals must not reverse the peace deals that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed during summits in 2018.

Pyongyang threatened on Friday to destroy a liaison office and take unspecified military steps against South Korea. If carried out, the office’s demolition could pose a serious setback to Moon’s efforts to restore Korean reconciliation and find a negotiated solution to the North Korean nuclear issue, AP said.

“North Korea must not sever communications and create tensions to turn back the clock to a past confrontational period,” Moon said during a meeting with top presidential advisers, according to his office.

Moon met Kim three times in 2018 and was behind now-dormant diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington, including the first summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Singapore in 2018.

