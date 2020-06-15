 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Danes to get cash payout financed by their own holiday allowance as govt wants to stimulate virus-hit economy

15 Jun, 2020 11:24
Get short URL
Danes to get cash payout financed by their own holiday allowance as govt wants to stimulate virus-hit economy
Cars queue at a border crossing, after Denmark opened its borders to Germany, in Krusaa, Denmark, June 15, 2020. © Reuters / Ritzau Scanpix / Claus Fisker

Denmark on Monday announced new initiatives to stimulate the economy including cash handouts as Copenhagen starts to phase out generous aid packages introduced at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.

The Nordic country was among the first in Europe to shut down in March to curb the coronavirus epidemic. It has also been one of the first to reopen.

The cash payout will be financed by Danes’ own holiday allowance, which had been frozen over a revamp of the holiday pay system. It was originally meant to be paid out as an additional pension when people retire.

Three out of five of the frozen weeks, which Danes have earned themselves, will be paid out before October, amounting to roughly 60 billion Danish crowns ($9.06 billion).

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies