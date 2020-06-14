Economic revival, border openings & no tax hikes, Macron unveils his plans for post-Covid-19 France

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the next stage of easing coronavirus restrictions in a televised address, two weeks ahead of delayed local elections which do not look promising for his party. The president attempted to lighten the mood of his fellow citizens by telling them France enters the “Green Zone” – a lower state of alert over the epidemic – starting Monday. That means that Paris restaurants in particular can now operate as normal, he said.

“The fight against the epidemic is not finished but I am happy about this first victory against the virus,” Macron stated. He also promised an economic revival that would not be paid by raising taxes and vowed to make France less dependent on global supply chains. Earlier, the French government also announced that the nation will open its borders to countries outside the Schengen area starting from July 1.

