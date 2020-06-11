EU urges member states to reopen borders to travelers from ‘safe countries’

The European Commission on Thursday urged all its member countries to start lifting travel restrictions on their common borders from next week. The Commission wants Europe’s ID check-free travel area to be up and running again by the end of June. Once that has happened, a ban on nonessential travel to the continent can also gradually be eased.

The European Union executive says the list of countries with access should be based on three criteria: countries should have Covid-19 under at least as much control as the EU average, have containment measures during travel and also be willing to let in EU visitors, Reuters reports.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said decisions on borders were for individual countries to take but she hoped Brussels could help ensure a coordinated approach.

The Commission proposed allowing entry from the outset for travelers from the western Balkans countries of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia.