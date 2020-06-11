 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Turkey wants US to play more active role in Libya as UN says warring sides engaged in truce talks

11 Jun, 2020 09:51
Get short URL
Turkey wants US to play more active role in Libya as UN says warring sides engaged in truce talks
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces rides on a military vehicle in Ain Zara, Tripoli, Libya, April 25, 2019. © Reuters / Hani Amara

The United States needs to play a more active role in Libya, both in achieving a ceasefire and in political talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told broadcaster NTV on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the previous day had welcomed the resumption of talks led by the United Nations between Libya’s warring sides, and urged speedy negotiations to achieve a ceasefire, Reuters said.

The UN says the warring parties have begun to engage in a new round of ceasefire talks, after rapid gains by the internationally recognized government ended with heavy fighting around the central coastal city of Sirte.

The Government of National Accord (GNA), which is backed by Turkey, and the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) each met separately with UN negotiators, according to the UN Libya mission.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies