Turkey wants US to play more active role in Libya as UN says warring sides engaged in truce talks

The United States needs to play a more active role in Libya, both in achieving a ceasefire and in political talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told broadcaster NTV on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the previous day had welcomed the resumption of talks led by the United Nations between Libya’s warring sides, and urged speedy negotiations to achieve a ceasefire, Reuters said.

The UN says the warring parties have begun to engage in a new round of ceasefire talks, after rapid gains by the internationally recognized government ended with heavy fighting around the central coastal city of Sirte.

The Government of National Accord (GNA), which is backed by Turkey, and the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) each met separately with UN negotiators, according to the UN Libya mission.