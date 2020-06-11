 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s PM still has no consensus with US and main coalition partner on West Bank annexations – minister

11 Jun, 2020 10:05
Israel’s PM still has no consensus with US and main coalition partner on West Bank annexations – minister
Demonstrators protest under coronavirus restrictions against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to annex parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 6, 2020. © Reuters / Amir Cohen

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to bridge gaps with the US and his main coalition partner over his pledged annexation of parts of the West Bank, according to a cabinet minister. “There are gaps between the Americans and us on this issue, and between us and our senior partner in the unity government, Blue and White,” Tzipi Hotovely, the minister of settlement affairs, told Army Radio on Thursday.

The politician was referring to the centrist party headed up by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, which has called for a broad international dialogue on the matter. A formal cabinet debate on the issue is due to begin on July 1.

In line with a peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump in January, Netanyahu intends to extend Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank. The Palestinians have rejected Trump’s plan.

Under the Trump proposal, a committee of US and Israeli officials is drawing territorial lines in the West Bank. “There is still no agreed map on this issue. It has to be agreed by parts of the government and by the American side,” Hotovely said.

