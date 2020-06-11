Israel’s PM still has no consensus with US and main coalition partner on West Bank annexations – minister

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to bridge gaps with the US and his main coalition partner over his pledged annexation of parts of the West Bank, according to a cabinet minister. “There are gaps between the Americans and us on this issue, and between us and our senior partner in the unity government, Blue and White,” Tzipi Hotovely, the minister of settlement affairs, told Army Radio on Thursday.

The politician was referring to the centrist party headed up by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, which has called for a broad international dialogue on the matter. A formal cabinet debate on the issue is due to begin on July 1.

In line with a peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump in January, Netanyahu intends to extend Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank. The Palestinians have rejected Trump’s plan.

Under the Trump proposal, a committee of US and Israeli officials is drawing territorial lines in the West Bank. “There is still no agreed map on this issue. It has to be agreed by parts of the government and by the American side,” Hotovely said.