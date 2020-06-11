 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France to end government’s coronavirus emergency powers on July 10

11 Jun, 2020 08:21
France to end government’s coronavirus emergency powers on July 10
French soldiers patrol at the Chateau de Versailles on its reopening day, Versailles, France, June 6, 2020. © Reuters / Charles Platiau

France will end special government powers brought in to deal with the coronavirus pandemic on July 10, the prime minister’s office has said. However, it will retain the ability to curb gatherings and freedom of movement for four months.

People are still being encouraged to wear face masks when outside and stay at least one meter apart. Most employees are continuing to work from home.

Any inquiry into the French response to the coronavirus pandemic should be handled by parliament rather than a judicial panel, Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet said. Paris prosecutors had earlier opened a preliminary inquiry into government actions to determine whether any criminal offences may have been committed, according to Reuters.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France should speed up its gradual return to work and business activity, as new data showed the economy lost half a million jobs in the first quarter alone.

