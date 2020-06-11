Beijing urges Australia to safeguard Chinese citizens' safety as Canberra protests against warnings

China said on Thursday its advisories warning students and travelers about risks they could face in Australia are based on facts. Beijing also called on Canberra to take measures to safeguard Chinese citizens’ safety in the country.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the statement when asked about Australian PM Scott Morrison’s comments that he will not be intimidated or give into “coercion” from Beijing amid an escalating bilateral dispute.

Australia lodged a protest with the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing, and the Chinese embassy in Canberra, about China’s travel and student warnings, Reuters quoted a spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade as saying.

The Australian government rejected the assertion it was unsafe to visit or study in Australia, according to the statement.