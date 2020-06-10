 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Poland to open EU borders on Saturday, allow international flights from Tuesday

10 Jun, 2020 16:56
Get short URL
Poland to open EU borders on Saturday, allow international flights from Tuesday
A Polish police officer stands at the border between Germany and Poland, near Frankfurt/Oder, Germany, March 17, 2020. © Reuters / Axel Schmidt

Poland will open its borders with fellow European Union countries on Saturday and allow international flights from next Tuesday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday. The country closed its borders to visitors in March to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“In some countries… this pandemic is still behaving in a very disturbing way,” Morawiecki said, adding that Warsaw will now limit opening borders to EU states.

Poland has seen a recent rise in infections, mostly around coal mines in the south. On Monday, 599 new cases were reported – a record. As of Wednesday morning, the country of around 38 million people had reported 27,668 cases of the coronavirus and 1,191 deaths, Reuters said.

Austria said on Wednesday it would be lifting checks at its border with Italy and ending quarantine requirements for more than 20 European countries as of next Tuesday.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies