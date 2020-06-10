Poland to open EU borders on Saturday, allow international flights from Tuesday

Poland will open its borders with fellow European Union countries on Saturday and allow international flights from next Tuesday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday. The country closed its borders to visitors in March to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“In some countries… this pandemic is still behaving in a very disturbing way,” Morawiecki said, adding that Warsaw will now limit opening borders to EU states.

Poland has seen a recent rise in infections, mostly around coal mines in the south. On Monday, 599 new cases were reported – a record. As of Wednesday morning, the country of around 38 million people had reported 27,668 cases of the coronavirus and 1,191 deaths, Reuters said.

Austria said on Wednesday it would be lifting checks at its border with Italy and ending quarantine requirements for more than 20 European countries as of next Tuesday.