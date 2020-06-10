Turkey dismisses Cairo’s proposal for Libya ceasefire but continues talks with all parties – FM

Ankara on Wednesday dismissed Egypt’s proposal for a ceasefire in Libya, saying the plan aimed “to save commander Khalifa Haftar” after the collapse of his offensive against the capital, Tripoli, Hurriyet daily reported. Turkey supports the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA). Its forces have in recent weeks repelled a 14-month assault on Tripoli by Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA).

Egypt called for a ceasefire starting on Monday, as part of an initiative which also proposed an elected leadership council for Libya. Russia and the United Arab Emirates welcomed the plan.

However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu dismissed the proposal as an attempt to save Haftar following his losses on the battlefield. “If a ceasefire is to be signed, it should be done at a platform that brings everyone together,” Cavusoglu told Hurriyet. “The ceasefire call to save Haftar does not seem sincere or believable to us.”

Turkey will continue talks with all parties for a solution in Libya, Cavusoglu said, adding that such a solution would require the agreement of both sides.