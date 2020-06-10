Putin stresses importance of Libya ceasefire in phone call with Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and stressed the importance of a ceasefire in Libya as soon as possible, the Kremlin’s press service said.

The two leaders expressed “mutual concern over the mass armed clashes ongoing in the country,” the statement said. Putin also stressed the need for renewed inter-Libyan dialogue.

Discussing Syria, Putin and Erdogan underlined the need to implement Russian-Turkish agreements on the Idlib de-escalation zone.

The presidents discussed joint efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, and noted the importance of gradually restoring bilateral trade after restrictions are lifted. They also exchanged congratulations on the centenary of Russian-Turkish diplomatic relations, which began on June 3, 1920, and reiterated their commitment to further developing the partnership, the Kremlin said.