Terrorist attack thwarted at marketplace in Crimean capital – FSB

10 Jun, 2020 12:29
© Reuters / Eduard Korniyenko

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has said it prevented a terrorist attack at a marketplace in Simferopol, the capital of Crimea. Five suspected Russian nationals who maintained contacts with Ukrainian radical forces were detained, the FSB press office told TASS on Wednesday.

The individuals “were plotting to detonate an improvised explosive device at one of the marketplaces in the republican center, and also promulgated the ideology of terrorism and extremism on the internet,” the statement said.

The security forces seized improvised explosive devices, weapons, ammunition and communications equipment with information on the crimes being plotted, the FSB said. It added that work was underway to identify the detainees’ possible accomplices.

