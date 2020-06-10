 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jun, 2020 10:51
Austrian govt to lift checks at Italian border and for arrivals from 30 states on June 16
The opera house in Vienna, Austria, March 19, 2020. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger

Austria is lifting checks at its border with Italy and ending quarantine requirements for arrivals from 30 other European countries as of June 16, the government in Vienna said on Wednesday.

The lifting of restrictions will not apply to Britain, Sweden, Spain and Portugal, according to Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

Austria will continue to advise against travel to Lombardy, Italy’s hardest-hit region, with a partial travel warning, he added.

Officials had told Reuters on Tuesday that Austria would lift coronavirus-related restrictions on arrivals from more than 20 European countries, including Italy, from June 16. The details of the decision were ironed out at a ministerial meeting on Wednesday morning.

