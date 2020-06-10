Erdogan says Syria’s Idlib ‘won’t become conflict zone again,’ as Damascus repels militant attack in de-escalation zone

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey will not allow Syria’s Idlib “to become a conflict zone again.” He also accused the Syrian government on Tuesday of “increasing provocations” in rebel-held areas.

Syrian government forces repelled militants’ attacks on a settlement in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Russian military said on Monday. The Turkish-Russian ceasefire deal over three months ago halted major fighting in Syria’s northwest region.

Damascus’ SANA news agency reported last week on infighting among Turkey-backed militants over “the looting of agricultural lands after the displacement of their owners” in the northwestern Hasaka countryside.

On the home front, Erdogan appointed new governors in 41 provinces, according to a presidential ruling in the Official Gazette published on Wednesday. The move saw 23 governors being shuffled between provinces and 18 newly appointed. There are 81 provinces in Turkey.