Eiffel Tower reopens on June 25, after longest closure since WWII

Paris’s iconic Eiffel Tower will welcome back visitors on June 25, after its longest closure since World War II, those responsible for its management said on Tuesday.

One of France’s most popular tourist attractions, it had been forced to shut for more than three months, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wearing a face mask will be compulsory for all visitors aged 11 or older after the reopening, according to Reuters.

The French government started to ease lockdown measures in the country from mid-May, the Palace of Versailles reopened on June 6 and the Louvre will welcome back visitors from July 6.