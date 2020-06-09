 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Eiffel Tower reopens on June 25, after longest closure since WWII

9 Jun, 2020 16:08
Get short URL
Eiffel Tower reopens on June 25, after longest closure since WWII
The banks of the River Seine, with the Pont Rouelle and the Eiffel Tower in the background, Paris, France, May 14, 2020. © Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris’s iconic Eiffel Tower will welcome back visitors on June 25, after its longest closure since World War II, those responsible for its management said on Tuesday.

One of France’s most popular tourist attractions, it had been forced to shut for more than three months, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wearing a face mask will be compulsory for all visitors aged 11 or older after the reopening, according to Reuters.

The French government started to ease lockdown measures in the country from mid-May, the Palace of Versailles reopened on June 6 and the Louvre will welcome back visitors from July 6.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies