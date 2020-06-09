Turkey issues detention warrants for 400 military personnel & others over alleged coup links – state media

Turkish authorities have ordered the detention of 414 people, mainly military personnel, over suspected links to the network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016.

A police operation to detain 191 suspects was coordinated from the western city of Izmir and targeted people in 22 provinces, Anadolu news agency reported, adding that the police have already detained 160 of the suspects.

In Istanbul, a prosecutor ordered the detention of 158 people including military personnel, doctors and teachers, out of which 86 people have so far been detained.

Detention warrants were also issued for 32 people as part of another operation targeting members of the air force with suspected links. Turkish authorities were also seeking to detain 33 people from gendarmerie forces and others, according to the state-owned news agency.