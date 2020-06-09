 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Slovakia and Slovenia to allow free travel from several states

9 Jun, 2020 11:37
The bridge over the Danube, the river that connects Hungary and Slovakia, in Sturovo, Slovakia. © Reuters / Laszlo Balogh / File Photo

Slovakia will allow free travel to and from 16 more European countries from June 10, and no longer require face masks to be worn outside, PM Igor Matovic said on Tuesday.

There will be no restrictions on visitors from these countries, which include Germany, Switzerland, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, the Baltic states, Finland, Norway and Denmark.

Last week, Bratislava reopened its borders with its neighbors the Czech Republic, Austria, and Hungary. Compulsory quarantine on arrival from abroad will now be dropped for nations on the safe list, and people will not have to activate a “smart quarantine” on their mobile devices, Reuters reported.

On Monday, Slovenia opened its borders to the citizens of 14 states, including Germany and Switzerland. These citizens can now travel to and from Slovenia without any coronavirus restrictions.

