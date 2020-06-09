 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Russia and US to hold strategic stability consultations in Vienna ‘without China’ – Moscow

9 Jun, 2020 09:48
Get short URL
Russia and US to hold strategic stability consultations in Vienna ‘without China’ – Moscow
Russian Deputy FM Sergey Ryabkov (L). © Reuters / Manaure Quintero

Strategic stability consultations in the Russia-US format will be held in Vienna without Beijing’s participation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

Moscow was surprised by Washington’s statement that US officials expected the arrival of China’s representatives at the meeting on June 22, Ryabkov told TASS.

Moscow is aware of China’s stance and treats it “with respect,” according to the Russian diplomat. “That is why we proceed from the fact that the Vienna meeting will be held in the bilateral Russia-US format with the participation of the delegations where all specialized agencies will be represented,” he added.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies