Russia and US to hold strategic stability consultations in Vienna ‘without China’ – Moscow

Strategic stability consultations in the Russia-US format will be held in Vienna without Beijing’s participation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

Moscow was surprised by Washington’s statement that US officials expected the arrival of China’s representatives at the meeting on June 22, Ryabkov told TASS.

Moscow is aware of China’s stance and treats it “with respect,” according to the Russian diplomat. “That is why we proceed from the fact that the Vienna meeting will be held in the bilateral Russia-US format with the participation of the delegations where all specialized agencies will be represented,” he added.