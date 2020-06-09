Erdogan says he agreed ‘some issues’ on Libya with Trump

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he discussed the conflict in Libya with US President Donald Trump in a phone call, and that the two leaders agreed on “some issues” related to developments in that country. “A new era between Turkey and the US may start after our phone call,” Erdogan told state broadcaster TRT on Monday.

Ankara supports the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), the forces of which have in recent weeks driven back an assault on the capital, Tripoli, by the forces of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

The White House said in a statement that Trump and Erdogan discussed the war in the north African country, as well as Syria and the wider eastern Mediterranean region, but gave no further details.

Egypt had called for a ceasefire starting on Monday, and Russia and the United Arab Emirates welcomed the proposal. However, Erdogan, whose support for the Tripoli-based government helped change the course of the war, said the GNA would continue fighting to seize the coastal city of Sirte and the Jufra air base further south, in a strategic region of the oil-exporting country, Reuters reports.