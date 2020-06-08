WHO urges states to press on with efforts to contain pandemic and prevent second peaks

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries on Monday to press on with efforts to contain the coronovirus, saying the pandemic was worsening globally and has not peaked in Central America.

“More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online briefing in Geneva.

The top emergencies expert, Mike Ryan, said cases of infection in Central American countries were still on the rise. He called for international support for the region.

Ryan also said the need now was to focus on preventing second peaks of Covid-19, Reuters reported.