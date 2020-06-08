 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WHO urges states to press on with efforts to contain pandemic and prevent second peaks

8 Jun, 2020 16:56
The headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse / File Photo

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries on Monday to press on with efforts to contain the coronovirus, saying the pandemic was worsening globally and has not peaked in Central America.

“More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online briefing in Geneva.

The top emergencies expert, Mike Ryan, said cases of infection in Central American countries were still on the rise. He called for international support for the region.

Ryan also said the need now was to focus on preventing second peaks of Covid-19, Reuters reported.

