 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Putin praises Egypt’s efforts towards Libyan settlement in phone call with President Sisi

8 Jun, 2020 16:19
Get short URL
Putin praises Egypt’s efforts towards Libyan settlement in phone call with President Sisi
Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt, April 14, 2019. © Reuters / The Egyptian Presidency

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Cairo’s diplomatic efforts towards Libya’s settlement in a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Monday, the Kremlin press service said.

The presidents “confirmed a mutual bid towards continuing coordination with an aim to ensure the soonest end of warfare and the launch of intra-Libyan talks under the UN auspices,” the Kremlin said.

The phone call was initiated by Egypt. Sisi briefed Putin on the talks in Cairo on June 6 with President of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh and Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar, according to the statement.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies