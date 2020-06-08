Putin praises Egypt’s efforts towards Libyan settlement in phone call with President Sisi

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Cairo’s diplomatic efforts towards Libya’s settlement in a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Monday, the Kremlin press service said.

The presidents “confirmed a mutual bid towards continuing coordination with an aim to ensure the soonest end of warfare and the launch of intra-Libyan talks under the UN auspices,” the Kremlin said.

The phone call was initiated by Egypt. Sisi briefed Putin on the talks in Cairo on June 6 with President of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh and Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar, according to the statement.