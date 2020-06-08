 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tunisian president ends coronavirus curfew

8 Jun, 2020 15:59
Military forces and police in downtown Tunis, Tunisia, March 24 2020. © Reuters / Zoubeir Souissi

Tunisia on Monday ordered an end to a curfew imposed in March to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Announcing President Kais Saied’s decision, his office cited success in controlling the disease.

Shops, businesses, mosques, cafes and hotels in the country had already been reopened after the government locked down nearly all ordinary business for months.

The country has recorded 1,048 cases of Covid-19 and 48 deaths, compared with nearly 10,000 cases in neighboring Algeria, Reuters reported.

Tunisians returned to mosques and cafes on June 4, and international borders will reopen fully by the end of the month. Schools will stay closed to most students until the start of the new academic year in September.

