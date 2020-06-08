Tunisian president ends coronavirus curfew

Tunisia on Monday ordered an end to a curfew imposed in March to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Announcing President Kais Saied’s decision, his office cited success in controlling the disease.

Shops, businesses, mosques, cafes and hotels in the country had already been reopened after the government locked down nearly all ordinary business for months.

The country has recorded 1,048 cases of Covid-19 and 48 deaths, compared with nearly 10,000 cases in neighboring Algeria, Reuters reported.

Tunisians returned to mosques and cafes on June 4, and international borders will reopen fully by the end of the month. Schools will stay closed to most students until the start of the new academic year in September.