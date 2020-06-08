 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Afghan peace talks may begin this month after US envoy visits Pakistan, meets Taliban in Qatar – reports

8 Jun, 2020 13:41
Afghan National Army soldiers stand guard at a check point near the Bagram Airbase north of Kabul, Afghanistan, April 2, 2020. © Reuters / Omar Sobhan / File Photo

Talks to end the 18-year-old conflict in Afghanistan may begin this month, Reuters reported sources as saying on Monday, a day after the US special envoy visited Islamabad and met Taliban leaders in Qatar.

The Taliban’s spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted that US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad had discussed “the commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations” with the insurgents’ political leaders in Doha on Sunday. Khalilzad had earlier met Pakistan’s army chief of staff, according to the US Embassy in Islamabad.

Washington signed a troop withdrawal deal with the Taliban in February, but its attempts to start peace talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government have been mired in setbacks, and violence surged in March and April.

Kabul sources were quoted as saying that those issues were gradually being resolved and “momentum had grown” in recent weeks for formal intra-Afghan talks, which were expected to begin this month, likely in Doha.

