Tripoli forces push on to take Sirte, despite Egypt's offer for truce in Libya

Libyan fighters allied with the UN-supported, Tripoli-based government pressed on with their advance on Monday, boosted by recent battlefield gains and their rivals’ withdrawal from around the capital, AP reported, citing the warring sides.

The push came despite a ceasefire proposal over the weekend by Egypt, a backer of the rival Libyan forces commanded by Khalifa Haftar, which have waged a year-long campaign to capture Tripoli.

The Tripoli-based forces, backed by Turkey, gained the upper hand last week after retaking the capital’s airport, all main entrance and exit points to the city and a string of key towns near Tripoli.

Militias fighting to defend Tripoli rejected Egypt’s proposal, instead pushing eastward to take the coastal city of Sirte. Taking Sirte would open the gate for Tripoli to press even farther eastward, to potentially seize control of vital oil installations, terminals and oil fields. Tribes allied with Haftar shut these down earlier this year, cutting off Libya’s major source of income.