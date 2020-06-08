 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Jakarta opens shops and transport services despite Indonesia’s biggest daily spike in coronavirus infections

8 Jun, 2020 10:24
Get short URL
Jakarta opens shops and transport services despite Indonesia’s biggest daily spike in coronavirus infections
A vendor sits on the cart at a flooded area affected by land subsidence and rising sea level in North Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2020. © Reuters / Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Transport services, shops and restaurants were back up and running in the Indonesia capital on Monday. Offices in Jakarta, the epicenter of the country’s outbreak, were operating with limits on employee numbers.

Restrictions were eased further despite the country posting its biggest daily spike in coronavirus infections two days earlier.

Indonesia’s main stock index gained up to 2.5 percent and hit its highest in three months on Monday as investors cheered the resumption of more business activities.

However, the country remains the worst-hit in East Asia outside China, with 32,033 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,883 deaths, Reuters reports. Indonesia has had no national lockdown and cities have been allowed to impose restrictions, though not all are strictly followed.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies