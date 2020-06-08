Turkish prosecutors order 149 people detained, mainly from security forces over 2016 coup attempt

Turkey on Monday ordered the detention of 149 people, mainly from the security forces, over suspected links to the network Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016. The prosecutor’s office in the western province of Balikesir ordered the detention of 74 people, all previously sacked from the security forces and including six former police chiefs, Anadolu news agency reported.

In southeastern Gaziantep province, prosecutors ordered the detention of 33 people, including 24 security forces personnel on active duty, according to the report. It said that in western Bursa province, prosecutors ordered the detention of 42 people, including six soldiers on active duty.

Authorities have carried out a sustained crackdown on alleged followers of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen since the failed coup in July 2016, while he denies any involvement.

Since the coup attempt, about 80,000 people have been held pending trial and some 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others sacked or suspended, according to Reuters.