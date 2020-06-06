UK ready to accept EU tariffs on British goods to untie post-Brexit trade deadlock – report

The UK's chief negotiator, David Frost, reportedly made a considerable new offer during a fresh round of trade talks with the European Union, the Daily Mail reported. Frost signaled that Britain is ready to accept some tariffs on a small number of its goods, but demanded that the EU stop forcing London into abiding by the bloc’s environmental and labor standards.

An official statement released by Frost said the UK is “close to reaching the limits of what we can achieve through the format of remote formal rounds.” Any trade deal with the EU must take into account the UK’s “well-established position” on fisheries and other issues.

Meanwhile, the latest talks ended with no significant progress reached, although sides showed a willingness to be more flexible in their demands. London is still stuck in the middle of the post-Brexit transition period set to expire by the end of 2020, after which the ‘no-deal scenario’ would come into play.

