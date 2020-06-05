 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Baltic states & Poland to open common borders next week – Lithuanian PM

5 Jun, 2020 17:06
Border police check a bus at the Poland-Lithuania border in Budzisko, Poland, March 14, 2020. © Reuters / Agnieszka Sadowska / Agencja Gazeta

Poland and the Baltic states will open their borders to each other next week, Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said on Friday after a video conference with his Polish counterpart.

“We agreed that free movement between the Baltic states and Poland will be restored next week,” Skvernelis said on his Facebook page following talks with Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki on easing coronavirus travel restrictions.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia opened their common borders on May 15, creating the first ‘travel bubble’ within the European Union in a bid to jump-start stalled economies.

The Baltic countries each allow entry into their common travel area from most EU countries, singling out those where infection rates are deemed low enough.

