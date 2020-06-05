Spain won’t start opening borders to foreign tourists this month – govt

Spain will further ease a coronavirus lockdown in its two biggest cities from Monday, but will not start opening its borders to foreign tourists before July 1, according to the government.

Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Friday some restrictions would be lifted in Madrid and Barcelona, which have so far lagged behind the rest of the country’s easing program.

From Monday, bar and restaurant patrons will be allowed to sit inside rather than on outdoor terraces, and children will be able to play outside at any time of day.

Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Thursday that land borders would reopen from June 22, though her ministry later walked back on the statement. “There has been no change in the government’s position since day one,” government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero told reporters, referring to the previously announced July 1 date.