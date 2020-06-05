 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Libya govt seizes last major stronghold of eastern forces near Tripoli – reports

5 Jun, 2020 13:46
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Libya's internationally recognized PM Fayez al-Serraj at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, June 4, 2020. © Reuters / Murat Cetinmuhurdar / Turkish Presidential Press Office

Forces loyal to Libya’s internationally recognized government reportedly captured the last major stronghold of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar near Tripoli on Friday.

Military sources in Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) said their forces had withdrawn from the town of Tarhouna, Reuters reported. Sources said the forces headed towards Sirte, far along the coast, and the Al Jufra Airbase in central Libya, but the LNA has made no immediate comment.

The advance extends the control of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and allied forces across most of northwest Libya, reversing many of Haftar’s gains from last year when he launched an offensive on Tripoli.

Turkish military support for the GNA, with drone strikes, air defenses and a supply of allied Syrian fighters, is seen as key to the government’s recent successes. Ankara regards Libya as crucial to defending its interests in the eastern Mediterranean.

