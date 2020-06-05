Libya govt seizes last major stronghold of eastern forces near Tripoli – reports

Forces loyal to Libya’s internationally recognized government reportedly captured the last major stronghold of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar near Tripoli on Friday.

Military sources in Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) said their forces had withdrawn from the town of Tarhouna, Reuters reported. Sources said the forces headed towards Sirte, far along the coast, and the Al Jufra Airbase in central Libya, but the LNA has made no immediate comment.

The advance extends the control of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and allied forces across most of northwest Libya, reversing many of Haftar’s gains from last year when he launched an offensive on Tripoli.

Turkish military support for the GNA, with drone strikes, air defenses and a supply of allied Syrian fighters, is seen as key to the government’s recent successes. Ankara regards Libya as crucial to defending its interests in the eastern Mediterranean.