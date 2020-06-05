Europe could have ‘free borders’ again by end of June – official

Europe could have its free travel zone up and running again by the end of the month, European Union Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Friday after talks between the bloc’s interior ministers. Countries in the 26-nation Schengen area had imposed border restrictions without consulting their neighbors after the coronavirus outbreak in Italy in February. The moves caused traffic jams and blocked medical deliveries.

“I personally believe that we will return to a full functioning of the Schengen area and freedom of movement of citizens no later than the end of the month of June,” Johansson told reporters after the video-conference meeting.

Europe’s Center for Disease Prevention and Control believes that confinement and other health measures are working, according to the official.

All but essential travel into Europe from outside is restricted until June 15, but many ministers have suggested that they want this deadline extended until early July, AP quoted Johansson as saying.