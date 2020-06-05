 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Europe could have ‘free borders’ again by end of June – official

5 Jun, 2020 13:32
Get short URL
Europe could have ‘free borders’ again by end of June – official
© Reuters / Toby Melville

Europe could have its free travel zone up and running again by the end of the month, European Union Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Friday after talks between the bloc’s interior ministers. Countries in the 26-nation Schengen area had imposed border restrictions without consulting their neighbors after the coronavirus outbreak in Italy in February. The moves caused traffic jams and blocked medical deliveries.

“I personally believe that we will return to a full functioning of the Schengen area and freedom of movement of citizens no later than the end of the month of June,” Johansson told reporters after the video-conference meeting.

Europe’s Center for Disease Prevention and Control believes that confinement and other health measures are working, according to the official.

All but essential travel into Europe from outside is restricted until June 15, but many ministers have suggested that they want this deadline extended until early July, AP quoted Johansson as saying.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies