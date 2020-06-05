 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Arctic oil spill: Russian watchdog ‘revealed violations’ in Norilsk thermal power plant’s operations in 2017

5 Jun, 2020 09:37
Get short URL
Arctic oil spill: Russian watchdog ‘revealed violations’ in Norilsk thermal power plant’s operations in 2017
A camp of rescuers and containment booms at the site of a huge leak of diesel fuel into the river after an accident at a power plant outside Norilsk, in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia June 2, 2020. © Reuters / MMC Norilsk Nickel's Public Relations Department

Russia’s Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service (Rostechnadzor) revealed violations in the operation of tanks at the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 in Norilsk, in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region, in 2017, according to the SPARK database. During inspections in the fall of 2017, Rostechnadzor found irregularities in the operation of two tanks for fuel storage at the thermal power plant that belongs to the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company (NTEC), which is part of the Nornickel group.

The watchdog also said the company had failed to conduct repair work which had been planned earlier at the facilities, including cleaning the areas affected by corrosion. During inspections in 2017-2018, Rostechnadzor “revealed 33 violations,” the database showed.

On May 29, more than 21,000 cubic meters of fuel were spilled onto an area of 180,000 square meters, with the leak reportedly caused by accidental damage to a diesel fuel storage tank at the CHPP-3. A federal emergency was declared in the region after the fuel spilled into the soil and water in the area.

Cleanup workers have contained the diesel fuel spill after the accident at the thermal power plant in the Russian Arctic, the Emergencies Ministry said on Friday. As of now, “over 200 tons of fuel and lubricants have been collected,” it added.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies