Arctic oil spill: Russian watchdog ‘revealed violations’ in Norilsk thermal power plant’s operations in 2017

Russia’s Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service (Rostechnadzor) revealed violations in the operation of tanks at the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 in Norilsk, in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region, in 2017, according to the SPARK database. During inspections in the fall of 2017, Rostechnadzor found irregularities in the operation of two tanks for fuel storage at the thermal power plant that belongs to the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company (NTEC), which is part of the Nornickel group.

The watchdog also said the company had failed to conduct repair work which had been planned earlier at the facilities, including cleaning the areas affected by corrosion. During inspections in 2017-2018, Rostechnadzor “revealed 33 violations,” the database showed.

On May 29, more than 21,000 cubic meters of fuel were spilled onto an area of 180,000 square meters, with the leak reportedly caused by accidental damage to a diesel fuel storage tank at the CHPP-3. A federal emergency was declared in the region after the fuel spilled into the soil and water in the area.

Cleanup workers have contained the diesel fuel spill after the accident at the thermal power plant in the Russian Arctic, the Emergencies Ministry said on Friday. As of now, “over 200 tons of fuel and lubricants have been collected,” it added.