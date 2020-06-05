 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

All residents in Singapore to get wearable virus contact tracing device – minister

5 Jun, 2020 08:11
Get short URL
All residents in Singapore to get wearable virus contact tracing device – minister
A cordoned off area at the Merlion Park amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore, May 27, 2020. © Reuters / Edgar Su

Singapore plans to give a wearable device that will identify people who had interacted with carriers of coronavirus to all of its 5.7 million residents, according to the minister in charge of the city-state’s smart nation initiative.

“We are developing and will soon roll out a portable wearable device that will… not depend on possession of a smartphone,” Vivian Balakrishnan said on Friday.

The small device, which can be worn on the end of a lanyard or carried in a handbag, follows glitches with an earlier smartphone-based Bluetooth system.

Many experts have raised privacy concerns about contact tracing devices. Singapore has said data collected through its earlier app is encrypted and stored locally in the user’s phone, and will only be transferred to authorities if the individual is confirmed to be infected, Reuters reported.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies