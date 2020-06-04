 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Czech Republic may drop travel restrictions for Germany, Austria & Hungary on Friday

4 Jun, 2020 14:58
Czech Republic's PM Andrej Babis arrives for the second day of the EU leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. © Reuters / Reinhard Krause

Prague will drop restrictions on travel to and from Austria, Germany and Hungary on Friday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis was quoted as saying on Thursday. The move follows the reopening of the border with Slovakia on Wednesday. It is also part of a plan to allow free travel with most EU countries as of June 15.

“I am hoping that as of midnight tomorrow travel will be freed up with these countries,” CTK cited Babis as saying during a trip to Karlovy Vary. The government will meet on freeing up travel on Friday morning, according to Babis.

Austria, which shares a border with the Czechs, has opened to all neighbors apart from Italy, and Germany will drop border restrictions on June 15.

The Czechs are planning to allow entry from more than 20 European states also from June 15. However, visitors arriving from places where the epidemic is still strong will have to provide a negative coronavirus test or stay in quarantine.

