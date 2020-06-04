Irish PM Varadkar hopes ‘air bridges’ with selected countries will be possible within weeks

Within the next few weeks, Ireland hopes to resume air travel with countries that are at a similar stage in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

“I hope that as the world returns to a new normality, we will see international air travel resume, in the first instance through air bridges with countries that have suppressed the virus to a similar extent as ours,” Varadkar told parliament.

“This however is some weeks away and it’s far too soon for anyone to book their holidays yet but summer is not yet lost,” the prime minister added.

Ireland requires anyone entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days, and the government will review the quarantine regulations for travelers on June 18. National airlines, in particular Ryanair, have pushed back against the rules which they say are impossible to implement.