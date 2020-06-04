France cancels Bastille Day military parade on July 14, replaces it with Paris ceremony

France will cancel the Bastille Day parade on July 14 due to coronavirus social distancing requirements.

The military parade marking the national day will be replaced by a ceremony on the Place de la Concorde square in central Paris, President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Thursday.

The ceremony will include the traditional flypast by the French Air Force.

This year’s event will also honor the military’s participation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic as well as frontline health care workers, according to the Elysee Palace.