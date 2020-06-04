 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France cancels Bastille Day military parade on July 14, replaces it with Paris ceremony

4 Jun, 2020 10:22
The Bastille Day military parade at the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, July 14, 2019. © Reuters / Eliot Blondet / Pool

France will cancel the Bastille Day parade on July 14 due to coronavirus social distancing requirements.

The military parade marking the national day will be replaced by a ceremony on the Place de la Concorde square in central Paris, President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Thursday.

The ceremony will include the traditional flypast by the French Air Force.

This year’s event will also honor the military’s participation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic as well as frontline health care workers, according to the Elysee Palace.

