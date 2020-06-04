‘Dismiss us or don’t disturb us’: Poland’s ruling party seeks confidence vote ahead of presidential election

Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki asked parliament on Thursday for a vote of confidence in his government, in a surprise move seen as an attempt to bolster his Law and Justice (PiS) party ahead of a presidential election. “If you have enough votes, dismiss us. If not, let us act, don’t disturb us,” Mateusz Morawiecki told the lower house of parliament, where the ruling coalition holds a majority.

The request came as the race for the presidential election, to be held on June 28, is seemingly becoming ever closer. Incumbent President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling party, had long been the clear favorite, but recent polls have shown his lead narrowing.

The main opposition center-right Civic Platform (PO) party has changed its candidate to liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. A poll on Monday showed Duda would lose in a second round to either Trzaskowski or his other main challenger, TV show host Szymon Holownia, Reuters said.

Duda’s re-election is crucial for PiS’ hopes of implementing its agenda, which includes judicial reforms that critics say reduce the courts’ independence.