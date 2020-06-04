 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain to open land borders with Portugal, France after state of emergency ends on June 21

4 Jun, 2020 08:54
Border police officers wait to check vehicles at the last toll gate entering Spain from France, in La Jonquera, Spain, March 17, 2020. © Reuters / Nacho Doce

Spain will lift all restrictions on border crossings with France and Portugal from June 22, Reuters quoted Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto as saying in Madrid on Thursday.

The borders were closed to everybody but Spaniards, cross-border workers and truck drivers from mid-March, when the country went into lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Spanish government secured parliament’s backing for a final extension to the state of emergency imposed to tackle the coronavirus epidemic – now in place until June 21.

PM Pedro Sanchez sought to extend the state of emergency, which grants his government exceptional powers, to allow greater control over people’s mobility as the lockdown is phased out.

