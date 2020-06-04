 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India, Australia to use each other’s military bases after signing logistics pact

4 Jun, 2020 08:15
Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 4, 2019. © Reuters / Francis Mascarenhas

India and Australia sealed a deal on Thursday to get access to each other’s military bases, the New Delhi’s Foreign Ministry said. The pact will clear the way for more military exchanges and exercises in the Indo-Pacific, according to Reuters.

The mutual logistic support agreement was signed during a virtual summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

India has a similar pact with the United States, which is seen as part of a broader security cooperation to balance China’s economic and military weight in the region.

