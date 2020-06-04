 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Palestinian govt rejects tax handover by Israel, in protest against West Bank annexation plan

4 Jun, 2020 07:24
Palestinian govt rejects tax handover by Israel, in protest against West Bank annexation plan
The construction site of an office building amid the coronavirus disease crisis, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 2, 2020. © Reuters / Mohamad Torokman

The Palestinian government is rejecting taxes collected on their behalf by Israel, protesting against Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Ibrahim Melhem, spokesman for the Palestinian government, said in a statement on Wednesday that it rejected the May tax levies “in compliance with the leadership decision to stop all forms of coordination with Israel,” according to Reuters.

The taxes, managed by Israel under 1990s accords, make up over half of the budget of the Palestinian Authority. The Palestinians snubbed the handovers for several months last year. The move followed Israel’s decision to trim the cash in retaliation for Palestinians’ funding for the families of jailed or slain militants.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas earlier declared bilateral deals with Israel null. The Palestinians get around $190 million in monthly taxes, and their economy has already been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

