Germany ends travel ban for EU states, others from June 15

Berlin will lift a travel ban for EU member states, plus Britain, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland from 15 June, as long as there are no entry bans or large-scale lockdowns in those countries.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that all countries concerned met those criteria except Norway, due to an entry ban, and Spain, where he said parliament was deciding whether to extend an entry ban.

The travel warning will be replaced with guidelines, Maas said, adding that Germans would be urged not to travel to Britain when not essential while a 14-day quarantine in place.

“Travel advice is not an invitation to travel – and we want to make clear that the travel guidelines may also strongly discourage travel, for example, to Britain,” Reuters quoted Maas as saying.