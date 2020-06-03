‘We cannot tolerate racism’: Pope Francis calls for US national reconciliation

Pope Francis issued a call for national reconciliation in the United States on Wednesday. Breaking his silence after eight nights of riots across the US over the death of a black man in police custody, the pontiff dedicated the entire English-language section of his weekly audience to the turmoil.

The pope said he was praying for all who have died due to the “sin of racism,” including George Floyd in Minneapolis. “My friends, we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life,” he said.

“At the same time, we have to recognize that the violence of recent nights is self-destructive and self-defeating. Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost,” Pope Francis concluded.