Threat to Hong Kong’s stability ‘comes from foreign forces,’ Beijing says

3 Jun, 2020 08:55
Chinese and Hong Kong flags flutter at the offices of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in Beijing, China, May 25, 2020. © Reuters / Tingshu Wang

Beijing lodged stern representations with the United Kingdom on Wednesday over its foreign secretary’s remarks on Hong Kong.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Britain had no jurisdiction or supervision over the city, and that any threat to the city’s stability and prosperity is coming from foreign forces, Reuters reported.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab warned Beijing on Tuesday over the imposition of an “authoritarian” national security law and urged it to “respect” Hong Kong’s autonomy.

China also said on Wednesday that a news report claiming it had delayed sharing Covid-19 information with the World Health Organization was totally untrue.

