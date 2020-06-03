 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN warns programs fighting coronavirus in Yemen might stop by end of June

3 Jun, 2020 12:25
Health workers fumigate a market amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 30, 2020. © Reuters / Khaled Abdullah

The United Nations warned on Wednesday that its programs to fight the coronavirus in war-torn Yemen might have to stop by the end of the month.

The warning came a day after international donors raised $1.35 billion in humanitarian aid for Yemen. The amount fell short of the UN’s target of $2.4 billion needed to save the world’s biggest aid operation, however.

“This will severely handicap efforts to contain the outbreak, which is already spreading rapidly,” AP quoted Hayat Abu Saleh, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as saying.

At least 31 major UN programs in Yemen, covering essentially every sector from food to healthcare and nutrition, are at “serious risk of significant reduction or closure,” she added.

