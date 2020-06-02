US Ambassador to Germany Grenell steps down after 2 years in job – embassy spokesman

Controversial US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell has resigned after little more than two years in the job. “Ambassador Grenell resigned from his post and the State Department on June 1,” Reuters quoted an embassy spokesman as saying on Tuesday.

Robin Quinville, deputy chief of mission at the embassy, will take over as charge d’affaires until a new ambassador is confirmed. As ambassador, Grenell, 53, has not been shy about voicing criticism of German policies on NATO and its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

In February, Trump had named his close political ally Grenell as acting director of national intelligence (DNI). Last month, dpa news agency reported that Grenell would step down soon after the US Senate confirmed Representative John Ratcliffe, also a political ally of Trump, as the permanent DNI.

Grenell has also been US special envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations since October 2019.