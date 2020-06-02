 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italy’s opposition parties and supporters defy social distancing rules at anti-govt rally

2 Jun, 2020 13:40
A protest led by Italian right-wing leaders against the government, at Piazza del Popolo square in Rome, Italy, June 2, 2020. © Reuters / Remo Casilli

Opposition parties and hundreds of supporters defied Italy’s social distancing rules on Tuesday, gathering for an anti-government protest in Rome. The demonstration was organized by the League, Brothers of Italy and Go Italy parties, to protest against the coalition government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The event took place on the anniversary of a referendum on replacing the monarchy with a republic after the Second World War.

Protesters carried a large national flag along the Via del Corso, leading to the Piazza del Popolo in Rome’s historic center. Many activists were not wearing face masks, which are compulsory in Italy in situations where social distancing cannot be observed.

With more than 233,000 confirmed cases, Italy is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The government only recently decided to gradually lift restrictions it had imposed in early March to rein in the contagion.

