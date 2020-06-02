German govt may swap EU travel warning for softer guidelines this week, FM Maas says

The German cabinet will on Wednesday discuss a resolution on downgrading the travel warnings currently in force for EU countries and several other associated states into softer guidelines, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said.

“We are preparing a resolution for the cabinet tomorrow, which is still being agreed within the government,” Maas told reporters on Tuesday.

“This week, we want to start by turning the travel warning we have for the European Union and the associated countries into travel guidelines,” Reuters quoted him as saying.