 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

German govt may swap EU travel warning for softer guidelines this week, FM Maas says

2 Jun, 2020 11:45
Get short URL
German govt may swap EU travel warning for softer guidelines this week, FM Maas says
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin, Germany, May 6, 2020. © Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke / Pool

The German cabinet will on Wednesday discuss a resolution on downgrading the travel warnings currently in force for EU countries and several other associated states into softer guidelines, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said.

“We are preparing a resolution for the cabinet tomorrow, which is still being agreed within the government,” Maas told reporters on Tuesday.

“This week, we want to start by turning the travel warning we have for the European Union and the associated countries into travel guidelines,” Reuters quoted him as saying.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies