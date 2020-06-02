 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dubai announces full reopening of malls & private businesses from Wednesday

2 Jun, 2020 15:24
The deserted Business Bay area, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2020. © Reuters / Satish Kumar / File Photo

The United Arab Emirates’ business hub, Dubai, will allow the full reopening of malls and private businesses starting on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing the media office.

The authorities began easing restrictions in May, and some retail and wholesale businesses reopened, subject to social distancing, along with cinemas and gyms.

Dubai’s economy, which heavily relies on retail, tourism, and hospitality, has suffered from the lockdown and travel restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak spread.

The Dubai-based Emirates airline, which flew to 157 destinations in 83 countries before the pandemic, grounded passenger flights in March and has since operated limited services.

