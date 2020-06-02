Dubai announces full reopening of malls & private businesses from Wednesday

The United Arab Emirates’ business hub, Dubai, will allow the full reopening of malls and private businesses starting on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing the media office.

The authorities began easing restrictions in May, and some retail and wholesale businesses reopened, subject to social distancing, along with cinemas and gyms.

Dubai’s economy, which heavily relies on retail, tourism, and hospitality, has suffered from the lockdown and travel restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak spread.

The Dubai-based Emirates airline, which flew to 157 destinations in 83 countries before the pandemic, grounded passenger flights in March and has since operated limited services.