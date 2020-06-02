Warring parties in Libya agree to restart ceasefire talks – UN

The United Nations’ mission in Libya has said the country’s warring parties have agreed to restart talks aimed at reaching a lasting ceasefire, after a three-month suspension.

In a statement late on Monday, UNSMIL “welcomed” moves by the Government of National Accord (GNA) and forces backing eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar to accept “restarting negotiations on a ceasefire and the related security arrangements.”

Pro-Haftar forces have been battling since April last year to seize the capital Tripoli from the UN-recognized GNA. A military commission made up of five GNA loyalists and five Haftar delegates held talks in February, but the dialogue was suspended, AFP said.

UNSMIL voiced hopes that the resumption of talks by the joint military commission would be “the start of a truce on the ground and a humanitarian truce to provide the opportunity to reach a final ceasefire deal.”