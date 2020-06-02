All remaining virus restrictions in New Zealand may be removed next week – PM

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that all remaining restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus may be lifted next week, after the country all but eliminated the virus domestically.

Ardern said New Zealand could move to alert level 1 next week, which means all social distancing measures and curbs on mass gatherings would be lifted. Borders will remain closed, she said.

“Our strategy of go hard, go early has paid off… and in some cases, beyond expectations,” Ardern told reporters. The cabinet will decide on June 8, earlier than the planned date of June 22.

New Zealand recorded no new cases of coronavirus for an 11th consecutive day on Tuesday, and has just one active case in the country, Reuters said.