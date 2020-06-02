 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
All remaining virus restrictions in New Zealand may be removed next week – PM

2 Jun, 2020 09:32
People enjoy Muriwai Beach in the wake of New Zealand easing strict regulations, near Auckland, New Zealand, April 28, 2020. © Reuters / Ruth McDowall

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that all remaining restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus may be lifted next week, after the country all but eliminated the virus domestically.

Ardern said New Zealand could move to alert level 1 next week, which means all social distancing measures and curbs on mass gatherings would be lifted. Borders will remain closed, she said.

“Our strategy of go hard, go early has paid off… and in some cases, beyond expectations,” Ardern told reporters. The cabinet will decide on June 8, earlier than the planned date of June 22.

New Zealand recorded no new cases of coronavirus for an 11th consecutive day on Tuesday, and has just one active case in the country, Reuters said.

